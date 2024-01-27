Pune: Three Students Sexually Assaulted In Alandi

Three students were sexually assaulted at a well-known Warkari organization in Alandi, Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The accused, Dasopant alias Swami Haribhau Undalekar, 52, was arrested on Saturday after parents of the victims filed a complaint at Alandi police station. The victims, all minors, were students at the Warkari organization, which is known for its training in mridangam playing. The organization is recently registered.

According to police, the accused, who was the head of the organization, sexually assaulted the victims on multiple occasions over the past few months. The victims finally opened up to their parents about the abuse, who then filed a complaint with the police. The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced in court, which remanded him in police custody.

The incident has caused outrage in Alandi, with residents demanding that the police conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against the accused.