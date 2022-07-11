Pune tops in dengue cases in the state

Pune: Pune district is at the top in the number of dengue patients in the state. By the end of June this year, 1,146 dengue patients have been found in the state. Out of which 305 patients are from Pune. This number is higher than other districts. The number of patients should be higher as the population of the city and the number of check-ups are high, experts said. The heartbreaking thing is that not a single patient has died in the state.

Of the 305 patients found in Pune, 147 are from the city. 137 patients have been found in rural areas and 27 in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Kolhapur is at the second position with 527 cases in municipal limits and 105 cases in rural areas. Sindhudurg is at the third position with 92 patients. These three districts are in the top three in terms of dengue cases in the state. Last year, there were 961 patients in the state.

The number of patients in the city is 147. Considering the increasing number of patients, special care is being taken by the Municipal Corporation. In June, 17 out of 146 suspects were diagnosed. The Municipal Corporation's Pest Control Department has issued notices to 470 societies and commercial properties regarding the origin of dengue mosquitoes. Of these, 57 notices were issued in June. Also collected 17,000 fines

As many as 187 cases of Chikungunya have been detected in the district till June this year. Out of these, there are 112 patients in Pune city, 2 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 73 in rural Pune. Pune district is also at the top in the state. This is followed by Kolhapur 113, Satara 24, Sangli 22, Thane, Solapur and Akola 12 each, Palghar 10 and then all other districts within 10 patients.

Top Ten Dengue Districts (including Municipalities)

Pune-305

Kolhapur-157

Nashik - 46

Thane - 42

Raigad- 27



