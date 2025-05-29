Pune Traffic Police Launch AI System to Detect and Penalise Traffic Violations

Pune, Maharashtra (May 29, 2025): Pune city traffic police have started using an artificial intelligence system to automatically detect and punish traffic rule violators. The system was introduced on an experimental basis at Fergusson College Road. The AI-powered cameras monitor offences like illegal parking and wrong-side driving. The technology helps officials take action quickly without manual checks.

Pune, Maharashtra: Pune launched a pilot AI-based traffic violation detection system at Ferguson Road to improve traffic management. Inaugurated by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, it uses AI cameras to identify real-time violations like signal jumping, overspeeding, wrong lane… pic.twitter.com/adA2eWOt94 — IANS (@ians_india) May 28, 2025

The project was officially launched by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar along with Additional Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma and other officials. The system is developed in partnership with Sensen AI, represented by Vijay Khupse.

Under the system, vehicles parked in no-parking zones or blocking traffic for more than three minutes will be automatically flagged. The AI analyses live CCTV footage and sends real-time alerts to the traffic control room. This allows the authorities to issue penalties or e-challans promptly.

According to the reports, four AI cameras have been installed on Fergusson College Road for a 90-day trial period. After this, the police will review the data to decide on further steps.

This is Pune’s first trial of such an AI system aimed at improving road safety and discipline. Officials expect the system to reduce manual workload, increase enforcement efficiency, and encourage citizens to follow traffic laws.