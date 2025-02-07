Pune: Traffic Police Officer Attacked After Stopping Biker for Using Phone While Riding; Video Surfaces

Pune, Maharashtra (February 7, 2025): A traffic police officer was attacked in Pune after stopping a biker who was talking on the phone while riding. The incident took place at Bhekarainagar Chowk in Fursungi on Thursday evening.

Police constable Rajesh Ganpat Naik, 47, was on duty at the chowk around 5:30 p.m. when he noticed a man riding a bike while using his phone. Naik instructed him to stop and advised him not to talk while driving. The biker became angry, abused Naik, and started an argument. He then picked up a stone from the roadside and struck Naik on the head.

Naik sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at a private hospital. A case has been registered at Fursungi police station for obstructing government work. The accused fled the scene, and police have launched a search to arrest him.