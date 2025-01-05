Pune Traffic Update: 15 Major Roads Set for Revamps to Ease Congestion

In a bid to streamline traffic flow, the traffic police and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are set to expedite traffic movement on 15 major city roads, following the success of measures implemented on Solapur Road. Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Patil, and Aniruddha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer of the PMC's Roads Department, shared this update during a press conference on Saturday.

A survey conducted by the police and the PMC on traffic congestion and speed along Solapur Road revealed several key improvements. Enhancements were made between Swargate and Hadapsar, with notable upgrades at Ramtekdi Bridge, Ravidarshan, and Fatima Nagar Chowk. These changes have significantly increased traffic speed and alleviated congestion. The announcement was made in the presence of Managing Director of Meta Arch Company, Milind Rode, Traffic Planner Nikhil Nihar, and officials from the traffic branch.

Following the improvements on Solapur Road, similar measures will be implemented on major city roads, including Nagar Road, Magarpatta, Pashan, Baner, and others. Officials are confident that these traffic enhancements will reduce congestion and make traffic flow more dynamic.

The measures to alleviate congestion on Solapur Road included removing traffic bottlenecks at key intersections, clearing footpath encroachments, and improving parking spaces. A divider was removed between Vaiduwadi and Ramtekdi Chowk, while bus stops were relocated to the side of the road. Potholes were filled, and a separate corridor was created by widening the road at the congested Bhaironala Chowk. Additionally, the turn at Fatima Nagar Chowk was closed, and alternative routes were provided to ease traffic. Other improvements were made at locations such as Firing Ground, Ramtekdi Bridge, and various chowks along Shankarsheth Road.

A plan to enhance traffic flow on key city routes has been devised, with implementation already underway. Additional Commissioner of Police, Manoj Patil, and Chief Engineer, Aniruddha Pawaskar, stated that the improvements are expected to be completed within the next month.