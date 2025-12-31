Pune Traffic Update for New Year’s Eve: Police Issue Advisory for Diversions, Alternate Routes, and Restrictions

Pune: City has geared up for new year celebrations and to manage the crowd on new-years eve on Mahatma Gandhi Road in the Camp area, as well as on Fergusson Road and Jangli Maharaj Road, traffic diversions have been implemented in the Camp and Deccan Gymkhana areas from Wednesday (December 31) evening onwards.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Himmat Jadhav stated that police personnel will be deployed to manage crowds gathering on Mahatma Gandhi Road (Camp area) and Jangli Maharaj Road and Namdar Gopal Krishna Gokhale Road (Fergusson Road) in Deccan Gymkhana. Traffic diversions will be in effect on Mahatma Gandhi Road and Fergusson Road until the crowds disperse after midnight.

Traffic Diversions in the Camp Area

Traffic coming from Y Junction towards Mahatma Gandhi Road will be stopped at 15th August Chowk and diverted towards Qureshi Mosque and Sujata Mastani Chowk. Traffic from ISKCON Temple towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and Arora Towers, as well as traffic from Volga Chowk towards Mohammed Rafi Chowk, will be closed. Traffic in this area will be diverted towards Indira Gandhi Chowk via East Street. Traffic from Indira Gandhi Chowk towards Mahavir Chowk will be closed. Traffic in this area will be diverted towards the Camp Police Station. Traffic from Sarbatwala Chowk towards Mahavir Chowk will be closed.

Traffic Diversions on Fergusson Road and Jangli Maharaj Road

Traffic coming from Kothrud and Karve Road will be stopped at Khandujibaba Chowk. Traffic in this area will be diverted towards Law College Road, Prabhat Road, and Alka Cinema. Considering the expected crowds on Jangli Maharaj Road, traffic will be closed from Jhansi Ki Rani Chowk. Traffic in this area will be diverted via Gokhale Memorial Chowk, service roads, Pune Municipal Corporation building, Omkareshwar Temple, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road.

Mahatma Gandhi and Jangli Maharaj Roads Closed

Vehicular traffic will be prohibited in the Mahatma Gandhi Road area of ​​the Camp area from Tuesday (December 31) evening after 5 PM. Vehicular access will be closed on Mahatma Gandhi Road between August 15th Chowk and Aurora Towers Chowk. Vehicular access will also be closed on Fergusson Road from Gokhale Memorial Chowk to the Fergusson College entrance. The ban on vehicles will remain in effect until 5 AM.

