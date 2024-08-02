Pune Traffic Update: Roads Jammed After Heavy Rain fall, Commuters Express Frustration

Pune city is experiencing Heavy rain since morning, causing significant traffic congestion on major roads. The rainfall has disrupted daily life, making it difficult for citizens to navigate the city center. Many have spent one to two hours stuck in traffic, expressing frustration over persistent jams. Key areas in central Pune, including Lakshmi Road, Kelkar Road, Ferguson Road, Bajirao Road, and Jungli Maharaj Road, as well as suburbs like Swargate, Hadapsar, Dhankawadi, and Dhairi, have experienced severe congestion. Poor road conditions during the rainy season have forced drivers to proceed cautiously due to numerous potholes. Although the Municipal Corporation has made temporary repairs, new potholes appear within days.

Pune has seen above-average rainfall in the past two months, with Shivajinagar recording its highest July rainfall since 2012 at 394 mm. The city's four-month average rainfall is 638 mm, while the June-July average is 346 mm, with actual rainfall totaling 616 mm. The heavy rains have also increased discharge from the Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River basin.

At 7:00 AM, discharge from the Khadakwasla Dam spillway rose to 9,416 cusecs, increasing to 11,407 cusecs by 9:00 AM. It was raised again at 2:00 PM to 13,981 cusecs, eventually reaching 16,247 cusecs. The four dams of the Khadakwasla project have collectively stored 26.46 TMC of water, with 90.76 percent of capacity filled.

This year, while June was relatively dry, July experienced substantial rainfall. Last year, despite heavy rains, June-July totals did not reach the average. However, this year, rainfall in June and July has nearly matched the entire four-month seasonal average from June to September, filling the dams and ensuring Pune's water supply for the year.