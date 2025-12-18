Pune Tragedy: Tempo Collides Overloaded Auto-Rickshaw on Chakan-Talegaon Road; Two Dead

Pune Road Accident: A tragic accident occurred in the Mahalunge village area on the Chakan-Talegaon Dabhade highway on Thursday morning. According to information, rickshaw carrying passengers illegally was hit head-on by an oncoming tempo, completely destroying the rickshaw and killing two passengers on the spot, while two others were seriously injured. The injured were immediately admitted to the Chakan Rural Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Deceased identified as Ramsundar Ram Khilawan Sakhed and Pintu Rajan Bihari . The injured are rickshaw driver Rohidas Sitaram Ade and Sagar Mohan Monty . According to the Mahalunge Ingle MIDC police, a rickshaw carrying twelve passengers from Chakan towards the Mahalunge village in the industrial area was hit head-on by an oncoming tempo.

Impact of accident was so severe that the rickshaw was completely destroyed. Sakhed and Pintu died on the spot in this accident. Local residents have accused the authorities of inaction despite rampant illegal passenger transport in the Chakan area. Auto-rickshaws, which are permitted to carry only three passengers, are often seen overcrowded with as many as ten to fifteen people. Citizens have voiced serious concerns, warning that such reckless practices are increasing the risk of accidents. Meanwhile, the Mahalunge Ingle MIDC police have initiated further investigations into the issue.