Pune: Trainee IAS Officer Pooja Khedkar Transferred to Washim Over Misconduct

Pooja Khedkar, a trainee IAS officer who had come under scrutiny for various alleged misconducts, has been transferred to Washim district. Accusations against her include misusing a private vehicle with an unauthorized government plate and taking over a senior officer's anti-chamber in Pune.

Khedkar, who joined as an Assistant District Magistrate in Pune, reportedly demanded privileges beyond her rank, including a VIP-numbered private Audi with a red and blue light, and a board reading "Maharashtra Government." These actions became a topic of heated discussion within the administrative circles.

Further allegations surfaced when Khedkar was said to have taken over a senior officer's anti-chamber during their absence, establishing her office there and replacing the nameplate with her own. Pune District Collector Suhas Divase submitted a report to the Additional Chief Secretary detailing these incidents and Khedkar's insistence on having a dedicated office, vehicle, and peon.

Moreover, Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, allegedly intimidated district staff, asserting that they were mistreating his daughter and warning them of repercussions.

Due to her conduct, which was deemed inappropriate for a probationary officer, and to ensure smooth administrative functioning, Khedkar has been transferred to Washim as the District Magistrate.