Pune: Trio on Bike Vandalise Parked Cars Near JSPM College; CCTV Captures Attack

A shocking incident unfolded near JSPM College in Pune’s Narhe area, where three youths arrived on a two-wheeler late at night and abruptly attacked several parked cars with rods and stones before fleeing. The swift assault, carried out in a matter of seconds, shattered the windows of multiple vehicles and was captured clearly on CCTV cameras. The attackers made no attempt to hide their faces, heightening the sense of fear among residents. This incident has intensified concerns in a city already troubled by rising crime, including frequent cases of vandalism, gang clashes, and theft in recent weeks.

Following the attack, the Sinhagad Road Police immediately began scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to track the culprits. The video shows one youth momentarily trying to signal something, but the other two push ahead, unwilling to stop. Within moments, they remount their bike and escape. Residents of Narhe have been increasingly distressed, as cases of theft, assaults, and deliberate vehicle damage have surged in recent weeks. Citizens are now demanding enhanced night patrolling and upgraded CCTV infrastructure, especially since the locality hosts numerous colleges, coaching centres, and hostels.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified suspects and initiated a technical investigation to trace their movements. The repeated occurrence of such incidents across Pune has raised serious questions about the efficiency of the city’s policing system and the adequacy of existing security measures. Locals insist that the culprits must be arrested swiftly and punished strictly to restore confidence. With several vehicle owners suffering financial losses due to vandalism, residents are urging authorities to strengthen surveillance, intensify patrolling, and implement long-term preventive strategies to curb the rise in crime.