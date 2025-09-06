Pune: Two Assailants Shoot Local Boy Dead in Nanapet, Manhunt On For Accused

A boy from Pune’s Nanapet was shot dead inside the basement of his residence by two unidentified assailants. The victim, identified as Ayush Ganesh Kumkar, was rushed to Sassoon Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors. The deceased was shot at the parking area of his residence in Laxmi Co-op Housing Society at around 8pm on Friday.

The three assailants, who were reportedly waiting in the parking area of the building, opened fire and shot him three times. Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was carried out as an act of revenge for the killing of Vanraj Andekar, a former NCP corporator, who was murdered on September 1, 2024.Police sources revealed that Ayush was the son of Ganesh, who was arrested as a prime accused in the Andekar murder case.

Last year, in connection with the murder of Vanraj Andekar, police arrested a total of 23, including Somnath Gaikwad, Anirudhha Dudhbhate, Jayant Komkar, Sanjivani Komkar, and Ganesh Komkar. Action was taken against them under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and currently, they are in jail.

On September 1, the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station and crime branch arrested Datta Kale for allegedly performing Reiki on some of those involved in Vanraj’s murder in Ambegaon Pathar. Police suspected that he was deployed by the Andekar gang to avenge the murder of Vanraj Andekar by attacking members of the rival gang. Eight accused have been booked in the case so far.Police have tightened security and are keeping close watch on rival groups to prevent further escalation.