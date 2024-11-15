Pune: Two Leopards Chase Man Riding Motorcycle in Shirur; Video Goes Viral

Pune, Maharashtra (November 15, 2024): A terrifying incident unfolded in Shirur taluka, Pune district, when two leopards were seen chasing a man on a motorcycle. The entire encounter was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows the motorcyclist riding along a road when the leopards suddenly emerge from the bushes and begin pursuing him. Fortunately, the motorcyclist managed to escape unharmed.

This latest sighting adds to growing concerns among residents of Shirur, Junnar, and nearby areas, who have been struck by a string of leopard sightings and attacks. Locals are particularly fearful of stepping out during the night and early morning hours and are calling for urgent action to address the issue.

In October, a seven-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Shirur taluka. The incident occurred in Mandavgan Pharata village when the boy, identified as Vansh Rajkumar Singh, ventured near a sugarcane field.

Vansh’s parents, originally from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Shirur to work at a jaggery production unit. On the night of October 18, after a domestic dispute, Vansh left the house and walked toward the sugarcane field, where a leopard fatally attacked him. The factory manager later alerted the police, but by the time help arrived, it was too late.

Residents are now demanding stricter measures to prevent further leopard attacks and ensure the safety of their community.