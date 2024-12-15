Pune: Two Motorbike Riders Assault Traffic Policewoman After Towing Vehicle

Two motorcycle riders assaulted a traffic policewoman after she towed their bike. They also blocked the towing van to prevent official work. The incident took place on the link road near Elpro Mall in Chinchwad at around 12:15 PM on Saturday December 14.

The accused are Milind Rajendra Pawar aged 33 from Khadki and a 28-year-old woman from Walhekarwadi in Chinchwad. Police officer Supriya Borhade registered a complaint at the Chinchwad police station. The police have filed a case under sections BNS 132 121(1) 218 221 324 352 and 3(5).

According to the police Supriya Borhade is assigned to the Chinchwad traffic department. She was on duty with the towing van on Saturday. While loading motorcycles parked in a no-parking zone on Link Road near Elpro Mall the suspects arrived at the scene. The police had already towed their motorcycle because it was parked in a no-parking area.

The suspects then asked Borhade to release their vehicle. In response Borhade told them they should pay a fine as per the rules and take the vehicle from the traffic department office. This led to the suspects abusing Borhade and starting the assault. During the scuffle Borhade’s mobile phone fell onto the road and got damaged.

The suspects also blocked the towing van to pressurize Borhade into releasing the vehicle. They further obstructed the official work Borhade was performing as stated in the complaint.

Assistant Police Inspector Vitthal Karambalkar is leading the investigation into the incident.