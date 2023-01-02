Pune: Two year old girl dies by falling into factory water tank

A two-year-old girl died after slipping into a water tank at a cement pipe factory. In this case, Bharti Vidyapeeth Police charged the factory owner with culpable homicide.

Surbhi Gautam was the deceased child's name (2). In this regard, a complaint has been filed against Ashraf Ali Khan, a Warje resident. Vimal Kumar Shivshankar Lal Gautam (26) has filed a complaint in this regard. The incident occurred at the AKRCC firm near Daripula in Jambhulwadi.

Ashraf Khan owns a cement pipe-making factory where the Gautam family works. In this plant, a water tank has been built to soak the cement pipe. There are no security measures in place around this tank. Moreover, the safety cover is not supplied.

Surbhi, who was playing there, fell into the water tank. A search was conducted for her, but she was not found. When it was determined that she had fallen into the water, she was dragged out and taken to the hospital. She died, though, while undergoing therapy.