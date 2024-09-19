Pune: Two Young Men Die After Ganpati Visarjan Procession; Suspected Heart Attacks Linked to DJ Noise

Two young men, aged 27 and 35, who took part in this year's Ganesh immersion procession have passed away. Preliminary reports suggest that their deaths may have been caused by heart attacks, potentially triggered by the high decibel levels from DJ noise. Post-mortems were performed at Sassoon Hospital,Pune and the viscera from both bodies have been preserved for further investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

The deceased have been identified as Nayan Ravindra Dhoke (27) and Vishal Ballal (35). Nayan was discovered motionless near Vijay Talkie around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Dr. Saurabh Barkule and driver Mahesh Rathod responded to the scene with an ambulance from Dial 108. Upon examination, they found Nayan was still breathing. With police assistance, Nayan was swiftly transferred to a nearby cardiac ambulance. Despite efforts by Dr. Barkule, physician at the health camp, Tushar Jagtap, and Dr. Sandeep Butala, who administered CPR, their attempts were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, as Nayan was being taken to Sassoon Hospital in a Dial 108 ambulance, Dr. Barkule and Dr. Jagtap attempted to use a defibrillator to restart his heart. Despite their efforts, his heart did not resume functioning. The doctors did everything they could to save him, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead. His body was subsequently handed over to Sassoon Hospital, according to the District Manager of Dial 108. Reported by Priyank Jawale.

Meanwhile, Vishal Ballal was brought to Sassoon Hospital by Vishrambag police at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon examination, doctors determined that Vishal was already deceased. The exact location where he was prior to arrival is not yet known.

Both men had unfortunately passed away before reaching Sassoon. An autopsy has been performed, and the viscera have been sent to the laboratory for further examination to determine the precise cause of death, according to Dr. Yellapa Jadhav, Medical Superintendent at Sassoon Hospital.

