Pune: Unsafe Kalyaninagar Roads Lead to Accidents as PMC Ignores Critical Repairs

The Kalyaninagar residents have been struggling with proper civic amenities while the civic authorities have been turning a blind eye to the issues. One such major issue faced by the residents of Kalyaninagar is proper roads. The part section of the road near Silver Oak Society and other parts of the neighbourhood is made up of interlocking pavement blocks which have started to come loose due to the ongoing heavy rains. The Kalyaninagar residents claim that these blocks had already resulted in an unfortunate accident due to their instability causing significant hazards to the commuters and pedestrians.

The residents had filed a complaint bearing the complaint number 15676 with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) however the complaint was closed without any solution. Despite raising complaints by the residents, the civic authorities have failed to take any prompt action to rectify the situation. The residents claimed that the closure of such critical issues depends solely upon waiting for further mishaps or injuries to occur before intervention.

Munir Vastani a resident of Klayaninagar stated, “Walking by Silver Oak Society has become a constant worry due to the loose pavement blocks. For the past 3-4 months, we’ve been reporting this to PMC, but the only response we get is our online complaints being closed without any real action. This situation is dangerous, and seeing nothing being done is frustrating. We’ve already had one accident here, and it feels like we’re just waiting for the next one. It’s disappointing that PMC hasn’t prioritized our safety despite our persistent efforts. We need immediate action before anyone else gets hurt.”

Monica Sharma, a member of Team Swach Kalyaninagar and a resident of Kalyaninagar while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “ These loose pavement blocks near Marrakesh corner on the road in Kalyani Nagar are more than just an eyesore; they’re a safety hazard. I’ve seen people trip over them, and after the rain, they become even more dangerous. We’ve alerted PMC several times, but the issue remains unresolved. It’s frustrating to think our well-being is being ignored. The pavement is part of our daily commute, yet we have to navigate it cautiously as if it’s an obstacle course. It’s not just about convenience anymore—our safety is at risk, and it’s time for the authorities to take this problem seriously.”

Aaditya Patil another resident stated, “As a Kalyani Nagar resident, I’m alarmed by the condition of the pavement blocks near Silver Oak Society. With them dislodged and unstable, walking has become hazardous, particularly in the rainy season when the risk of slipping is higher. I saw someone fall here recently, and it’s shocking that despite repeated complaints, PMC hasn’t addressed the issue. It feels like the authorities are waiting for more accidents before taking this seriously. It’s disheartening to see such a lack of care for public safety in an area where we’ve invested in building a safe and comfortable life for our families.”

While the residents demand immediate action by the PMC they feel that the lack of urgency displayed in resolving matters related to public safety indicates a concerning disregard for human lives. This matter warrants immediate investigation and subsequent corrective measures from the relevant departments.