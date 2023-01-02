Pune: Vehicles vandalized in Pimple Saudagar, Rahatani area

An unknown group vandalized 20 to 22 vehicles in the Pimple Saudagar and Rahatani areas of Pimpri Chinchwad. According to the police, the vehicles were vandalized with koytas (steel knives) and cement blocks. Unknown individuals pushed the police officer who attempted to halt the group, and they left in an autorickshaw.



A total of 20 to 22 vehicles were vandalized in Rahatani and Pimple Saudagar, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Sangvi and Wakad police stations, respectively. On Saturday, the 31st of December, there were over a thousand police officers in the city. However, an unknown gang of four to five people arrived in an autorickshaw and destroyed the two- and four-wheelers with blunt things such as cement blocks. The police are looking into this further.