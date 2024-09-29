Pune Wadia College Rape Case: Accused in Professor's Daughter Assault are Well-Connected, Claims MLA Ravindra Dhangekar

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside Wadia College in Pune on Saturday, demanding accountability regarding the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. They accused college authorities of being aware of the assault yet failing to report it to the police, thereby delaying the filing of the FIR.

While talking to leading news portal Harshvardhan Harpude, Pune City Secretary of ABVP, stated that the college management, including the principal and staff, attempted to suppress the case and intimidate the victim and her family. He reported that the college threatened to punish the victim's family if they approached the police or media, emphasizing their call for justice and action against the college officials.

On Friday, Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar protested outside the Pune Police Commissionerate, urging a fair investigation and justice for the victim. He claimed that one of the accused's parents has connections with college trustee Sachin Sanap, alleging this contributed to the delay in the FIR. Prashant Jagtap, Pune City Chief of the NCP (SP), condemned the college management for trying to cover up the incident, stating that such a heinous act tarnishes Pune's reputation for education and calling for police action against both the accused and the college management.

Pune City Police arrested two adults and detained two minors for the rape of the girl, whom they met separately on social media. The assaults occurred at different times and locations between April and September, with no connection among the suspects. The arrested adults are Om Gholap (20) from Dhankawadi and Swapnil Devkar (20) from Yerwada, while the identities of the 16-year-old minors remain undisclosed.

Smartana Patil, DCP of Zone 2, noted that a session on "Good touch, bad touch" was recently conducted by a college officer, during which a student revealed her issues. She was referred to a college counselor, who learned of a friend’s troubling experiences with individuals online, prompting the report to police. An FIR was filed under the POCSO Act at the Koregaon Park Police Station on September 24.

Patil revealed that the girl was allegedly raped by the four accused she met on Instagram, and there are indications that videos were recorded during some incidents, leading to an application of the Information Technology Act. The court has remanded the two adult accused to police custody until October 3, while the minors have been sent to an observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). The investigation is ongoing.