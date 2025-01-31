Pune Water Crisis: Shiv Sena UBT Protest Against Supply Shortage; Demonstrators Throw Pots at Regional Office

The water crisis in Pune has escalated sharply, with conditions worsening significantly in recent days.Residents of Bhawani Peth, Guruwar Peth, Nana Peth, and Bagala have been struggling with a severe water shortage for the past 15 days, prompting Uddhav Sena to stage a "Handa Morcha" (Water Protest March) at the Bhawani Peth Regional Office. During the protest, frustrated citizens threw water pots at the office, expressing their anger over the ongoing water crisis.

Uddhav Sena has issued a strong warning, stating that if the water supply issue is not addressed immediately, they will take further action in the interest of the public. Key party leaders, including Pune city chief Sanjay More, Gajanan Tharkude, Javed Khan, Chandan Salunkhe, and Rupesh Pawar, participated in the protest. Residents of the area have been without water for over two weeks, blaming both the Pune Municipal Corporation and the contractors for the continued disruption in the water supply.

Despite repeated complaints, local officials have failed to provide adequate assistance, leaving citizens to endure the ongoing hardship. The contractors have shifted responsibility onto the municipal administration, further aggravating the situation. Though the authorities have made temporary fixes, water leakage persists, and the supply continues to be at low pressure. Despite the passing of 15 days, the water supply has not returned to normal levels.The residents' frustration reached a boiling point, leading to the protest, and Uddhav Sena has vowed to continue advocating for the issue until it is resolved.