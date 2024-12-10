Pune Water Cut: Supply to be Suspended in These Areas on December 12; Details Inside

Pune will face a complete water supply cutoff on Thursday, December 12, due to maintenance work being carried out at all water treatment plants supplying the city. On Friday, residents across all areas will experience low-pressure water supply.

Maintenance work, including electrical, pumping, and architectural repairs, will be carried out at several key water treatment plants and stations across Pune. Affected locations include the New Pahari and Old Pahari Water Treatment Plants, Pahari Tanker Point, Bhama Askhed, Army Water Station, Holkar Water Station, Khadakwasla Jackwell, Warje Phase 1 and 2, Warje Water Station, SNDT, and various tank areas such as Chandni Chowk, Gandhi Bhavan, Pancard Club, Ganapati Matha, and Old Warje Water Station. The maintenance will also impact the Chaturshringi Tank Complex, Kondhwe-Dhawade Water Station, and Raw Water facilities.

As a result, Pune city will experience a complete water supply cutoff on Thursday. On Friday, all areas will receive water at low pressure. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged residents to use water judiciously during this period.

