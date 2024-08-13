Pune Water Cut: Water Supply to Be Suspended in THESE Areas on August 16 – Details Inside

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 13, 2024 04:34 PM2024-08-13T16:34:13+5:302024-08-13T16:35:22+5:30

A water supply shutdown will affect the Pune Railway Station area on Friday, August 16, due to essential repair ...

Pune Water Cut: Water Supply to Be Suspended in THESE Areas on August 16 – Details Inside

Pune Water Cut: Water Supply to Be Suspended in THESE Areas on August 16 – Details Inside

A water supply shutdown will affect the Pune Railway Station area on Friday, August 16, due to essential repair work on the main water channel near Sassoon Hospital, which recently experienced a burst. Residents are advised to stock up on water for essential needs during the shutdown period.

The interruption will impact several areas, including:

  • Pune Railway Station
  • Somwar Peth
  • Mangalwar Peth
  • Garpir Vasti
  • Pandhara Ganpati Area
  • Somwar Peth Police Colony
  • Barke Ali
  • Saraswat Colony
  • Ghodmala Area
  • Jedhe Park
  • Sassoon Hospital Area
  • Sancheti Hospital Area
  • Surrounding regions along Ganeshkhind Road, Old Pune-Mumbai Road, and Mula Road

Residents are advised to prepare for a complete cut in water supply on Friday, with potential low water pressure on Saturday, August 17, during the late morning hours.

