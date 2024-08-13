Pune Water Cut: Water Supply to Be Suspended in THESE Areas on August 16 – Details Inside

A water supply shutdown will affect the Pune Railway Station area on Friday, August 16, due to essential repair work on the main water channel near Sassoon Hospital, which recently experienced a burst. Residents are advised to stock up on water for essential needs during the shutdown period.

The interruption will impact several areas, including:

Pune Railway Station

Somwar Peth

Mangalwar Peth

Garpir Vasti

Pandhara Ganpati Area

Somwar Peth Police Colony

Barke Ali

Saraswat Colony

Ghodmala Area

Jedhe Park

Sassoon Hospital Area

Sancheti Hospital Area

Surrounding regions along Ganeshkhind Road, Old Pune-Mumbai Road, and Mula Road

Residents are advised to prepare for a complete cut in water supply on Friday, with potential low water pressure on Saturday, August 17, during the late morning hours.