Pune Water Cut: Water Supply to Be Suspended in THESE Areas on August 16 – Details Inside
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 13, 2024 04:34 PM2024-08-13T16:34:13+5:302024-08-13T16:35:22+5:30
A water supply shutdown will affect the Pune Railway Station area on Friday, August 16, due to essential repair ...
A water supply shutdown will affect the Pune Railway Station area on Friday, August 16, due to essential repair work on the main water channel near Sassoon Hospital, which recently experienced a burst. Residents are advised to stock up on water for essential needs during the shutdown period.
The interruption will impact several areas, including:
- Pune Railway Station
- Somwar Peth
- Mangalwar Peth
- Garpir Vasti
- Pandhara Ganpati Area
- Somwar Peth Police Colony
- Barke Ali
- Saraswat Colony
- Ghodmala Area
- Jedhe Park
- Sassoon Hospital Area
- Sancheti Hospital Area
- Surrounding regions along Ganeshkhind Road, Old Pune-Mumbai Road, and Mula Road
Residents are advised to prepare for a complete cut in water supply on Friday, with potential low water pressure on Saturday, August 17, during the late morning hours.