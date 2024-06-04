Pune Weather Forecast: City Braces Heavy Rains With Thunderstorm

After enduring a scorching heatwave, Punekars now experiencing Heavy Rains with thunderstorm. Earlier, the IMD predicted that Pune would have thunderstorms with rain from June 4 to 6, followed by cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from 23°C to 34°C from June 7 to June 10, showing a relatively stable temperature trend with changing levels of precipitation.

Residents should be prepared for potential thunderstorms and rainfall in the beginning of the week, while the latter part of the week is likely to bring cloudy conditions with less rainfall.

IMD's forecast suggests thunderous weather with scattered rainfall until June 6, along with a decrease in daytime temperatures.