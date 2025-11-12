Pune Weather Report: Mercury Dips to 13.4 Degree Celsius, IMD Predicts Colder Nights Ahead

Pune Winter: After experiencing extreme heat, Pune city is braced with cold waves as chilly winters have officially began. Morning and evening chills have given Punekars relief from sweat. Temperature in the city remained steady at 13.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature will drop further in the next two days. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Jalgaon at 9.2 degrees Celsius.

This year, Pune has started getting cold since the first week of November. Due to this, citizens who go for walks in the morning have started wearing warm clothes like sweaters and mufflers. The temperature has decreased by six degrees in four days compared to last week. Season's lowest temperature of 13.2 was recorded on Monday. On Tuesday November 11 the temperature remained somewhat stable. Due to this, children going to school in the morning came out of their homes wearing warm clothes. The chill continued till 10 am. Post 11 heat increased, but the intensity was less than in the past few days. The maximum temperature decreased compared to Monday, recording a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

According to SD Sanap, senior scientist at IMD Pune, clear skies, low humidity, and cold, dry northerly winds are causing the current drop in minimum temperatures. The IMD forecasts dry weather and further temperature declines across Maharashtra for the next five days, with meteorologists anticipating a sharper winter chill.

Met department reported that several parts of Pune recorded low double-digit minimum temperatures; check the city wise temperature.