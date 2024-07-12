Pune Weather Update: City Enjoys Light to Moderate Rain After Dry Spell

The rains had taken a break for the past few days, causing concern among Punekars. However, the city has finally been graced by the presence of rains, as light to moderate showers have been falling since morning. Punekars are now enjoying the rainy weather. Earlier, according to the Meteorological Department, good rainfall was predicted for this year. Despite these predictions, there has been a lack of significant rain since June, causing worry among Pune residents. The dam areas have also not received heavy rain.

However, the weather department has forecasted an increase in rain intensity starting from Friday, July 12. Since this morning, many places in the city have experienced rainfall. It is further predicted that light to moderate rains will continue in Pune until July 14.

Today's rain in Pune

Lavasa : 51.5 mm

Lonavala : 35.5 mm

Malin : 11 mm

Talegaon : 9.5 mm

Pashan : 7.3 mm

Rajgurunagar : 7 mm

Shivajinagar : 5.7 mm

Khed : 5.5 mm

Vadgaonsheri : 5.5 mm

NDA area : 5 mm

Dapodi : 3 mm

Chinchwad : 1.5 mm

Dhamdhere : 1.5 mm

Hadapsar : 1 mm

Balewadi : 1 mm

Koregaon Park : 0.5 mm