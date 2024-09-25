Pune Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert For City, Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected
Pune, Mumbai, and other regions in Maharashtra have experienced mild to heavy rainfall since yesterday, prompting a statewide yellow alert. Forecasts suggest heavy to very heavy rainfall and thundershowers across all districts, potentially disrupting farming activities.
In Pune, continuous rain since this morning has led the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the district, with heavy downpours and lightning expected in some areas over the next 24 hours. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and take precautions, as these weather conditions can pose hazards. Authorities recommend avoiding outdoor activities and remaining indoors during lightning storms.
#पुणे जिल्ह्यासाठी आज #रेडअलर्ट दिलेला असून पुढील २४ तासांत जिल्ह्यातील काही ठिकाणी विजांच्या कडकडाटासह वादळी वाऱ्यासह अतिवृष्टीहोण्याबाबत हवामान विभागाचा अंदाज.#Punerain#Redalertpic.twitter.com/w16aHAVGqg— DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE, PUNE (@Info_Pune) September 25, 2024
Local officials are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond to any emergencies arising from the severe weather.Open in app