Pune Weather Update: NDRF Teams Deployed in Balewadi and Chinchwad Following IMD's Red Alert

In response to continuous rainfall and a red alert in Pune district, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has proactively deployed two teams to the areas of Balewadi and Chinchwad.

The deployment follows the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the region, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure public safety. “The NDRF teams have been stationed in Balewadi and Chinchwad to assist with potential rescue operations and provide support to local authorities,” said a spokesperson for the NDRF.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay indoors, avoid traveling, and follow updates from local authorities. Emergency services are on high alert, and measures are being taken to prevent flooding and landslides.