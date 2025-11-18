Pune Weather Update: Winter Intensifies as Pashan Records Season’s Lowest, IMD Predicts Slight Rise In Coming Days

Pune Weather Update: Winter season has officially begin in Pune, as cold waves has tightened its grip. On Tuesday November 18, some parts of city experienced single-digit minimum temperature of the season. In all the areas Pashan emerged as the coldest locality in the city with 9 degree Celsius, which was recorded as the coldest morning so far. Shivajinagar also recorded 9.4°C,

Earlier on Sunday Pune temp fell to 10.6°C and IMD data shows Pashan recorded 10.1 degree Celsius Haveli and Malin entered single-digit territory with 8.6°C and 9.9°C respectively.

Baramati 8.9°C

Talegaon 9.9°C

Daund 9.9°C

Malin 9.2°C

Haveli 6.9°C

Lavale 14°C

Chinchwad 14.5°C

Pashan 9°C

Ambegaon 10.7°C

Met has predicted slight rise in night temp after Nov 18 and Pune is expected to see minimum temperatures stabilising around 13–14°C. Talking about daytime temperatures are likely to hover near 30°C in the coming days.