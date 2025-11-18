Pune Weather Update: Winter Intensifies as Pashan Records Season’s Lowest, IMD Predicts Slight Rise In Coming Days
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 18, 2025 10:44 IST2025-11-18T10:43:29+5:302025-11-18T10:44:47+5:30
Pune Weather Update: Winter season has officially begin in Pune, as cold waves has tightened its grip. On Tuesday November 18, some parts of city experienced single-digit minimum temperature of the season. In all the areas Pashan emerged as the coldest locality in the city with 9 degree Celsius, which was recorded as the coldest morning so far. Shivajinagar also recorded 9.4°C,
Earlier on Sunday Pune temp fell to 10.6°C and IMD data shows Pashan recorded 10.1 degree Celsius Haveli and Malin entered single-digit territory with 8.6°C and 9.9°C respectively.
Baramati 8.9°C
Talegaon 9.9°C
Daund 9.9°C
Malin 9.2°C
Haveli 6.9°C
Lavale 14°C
Chinchwad 14.5°C
Pashan 9°C
Ambegaon 10.7°C
Met has predicted slight rise in night temp after Nov 18 and Pune is expected to see minimum temperatures stabilising around 13–14°C. Talking about daytime temperatures are likely to hover near 30°C in the coming days.