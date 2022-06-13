Pune: Woman abducted from Swargate, raped twice by bus driver

A woman has been raped in a bus in Swargate area of ​​Pune. This incident is very shocking and it has created a stir in Pune.

According to information received, a travels bus driver in Pune abducted a woman in Swargate area and raped her twice in different places in the bus. According to the information received, the accused is identified as Navnath Shivaji Bhong (38, resident of Vadapuri, Indapur). Police have arrested the accused and a thorough investigation is underway.

The victim had come to Pune from Washim with her husband in search of work. They were both looking for a room. But until then, thinking of sleeping on Swargate stand, accused asked both of them to sleep in his Travels bus. Believing the accused, both of them slept in Travels bus. While her husband was out for the bathroom, accused Navnath started the bus and left Swargate. The woman shouted but he threatened to kill her.

The accused raped her by stopping the bus on the sidewalk near Swargate. The bus then stopped on the sidewalk of Canol near Katraj bus stop and raped her again. The victim then alighted from the bus and the accused passed by. The victim lodged a complaint with the police, the police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway..