Pune: Woman and Family Beaten Up for Not Withdrawing Rape Complaint, Case Registered Against Six Accused

Pune: A gang barged into a woman's house and thrashed her brother and sister at knifepoint after they failed to withdraw their rape complaint, police said on Sunday. They threatened to kill the girl and her family. The police registered a case against six persons.

A case has been registered against Alasba Javed Sheikh, Javed Sheikh, Ayan Sheikh, Salim Sheikh, Alfez Sheikh and other associates. A woman has lodged a complaint with the Lashkar police station. The girl had lodged a complaint against the brother of accused Alasba Shaikh for raping her. The accused were angry with the girl for not withdrawing the complaint. The accused then barged into the girl's house and threatened to kill her younger sister and two brothers. The accused stabbed the girl's younger sister and threatened her. The terrified girl approached the Army police station and lodged a complaint. Police sub-inspector Manisha Valse is investigating the matter further.