Pune Woman Loses Rs 15 Lakh in Black Magic Extortion Case

The Wanowrie police in Pune have charged a couple with allegedly blackmailing a 28-year-old woman and her daughter, extorting Rs 15.3 lakh from them. According to police reports, the accused couple gained the victims' trust by convincing them that their house was under the influence of black magic. They promised to help them by performing specific rituals. During a visit to the victims' home, the couple administered a sedative-laced drink to the victims.

Later when the victim fell unconscious after the accused recorded obscene videos and photos and started blackmailing her. The accused sent the photos on the victim's mobile phone and threatened to send the photos to the number in her contact list and kill her daughter if she failed to pay the money.

The accused allegedly took gold ornaments, cash and a camera worth Rs 15 lakh 30 thousand from the victim's house. The incident occurred between December 14 2022 to December 2023 in the Wanowrie area of Pune. Initially, the victim was hesitant to file a police complaint fearing defamation, however, she filed a complaint on May 12.

Accordingly, a case has been registered under sections 328, 420, 380, 384, 385, 506(2), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the IT Act against the accused Krishna Narayan Tiwari (age-30) and Antim Krishna Narayan Tiwari (both resident of Rambhavan Tiwari, Shaktinagar, Patwalia Gonda, Uttar Pradesh). Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Patange of the Wanowrie police station is further investigating the case.