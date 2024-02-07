Pune Woman Sexually Abused by Boyfriend She Met on Social Media

Pune: In a shocking incident, a girl was allegedly raped from time to time in Mundhwa area of Pune district. A case has been registered against a youth for allegedly raping the victim. The incident took place between 2016 and January 28 in Wanwadi, Lonavala, Wadki, Hadapsar and Koregaon Park.

A 20-year-old woman, a resident of Ghorpadi village, lodged a complaint at Mundhwa police station on Tuesday. A case has been registered against Chetan Chander Muttal (22), a resident of Muttalwadi in Patan district of Satara district.

According to police, Chetan Muttal, a resident of Satara, befriended a 20-year-old girl from Ghorpadi village in Pune through social media in 2016. This friendship turned into a love affair. The accused then took the girl to different places on the pretext of marriage and forced her to have sex with her. The accused then refused to marry her. After realizing the fraud, the girl went to Mundhwa police station and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police sub-inspector Binawade is investigating the matter further