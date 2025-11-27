Pune: Young Woman Ends Her Life After Jumping From Building Near Shaniwar Wada

Pune: Disturbing incident has came to light where a young woman ended her life by jumping from a five-storey residential building called Harihareshwar near Shaniwar Wada. The incident took place around 6:30 in the evening (Thursday). The identity of the deceased girl is still unknown. A case has been registered in this case at Vishrambaug Police Station. The age of the deceased girl is approximately 25 to 30 years.

The incident occurred in a busy area with heavy pedestrian and traffic flow, particularly in the evening. The young woman suddenly jumped from the fifth floor of the Harihareshwar building. A loud noise alerted nearby citizens who rushed to the scene and found her lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police. Vishrambaug Police arrived promptly and began the investigation.

Meanwhile, the identity of the deceased girl is still unknown. Even the residents of the building did not recognize her. Therefore, it is being speculated that the young woman may have jumped from the building after coming out. How did she enter the building? Did she come alone? Is there any movement in the CCTV camera? Did people in the area see her entering the building?

Police are currently investigating the matter and reason behind suicide.