Pune: Youth Dies by Suicide After Job Termination; Manager Accused of Abetting

In Pune, a youth reportedly took his own life by jumping into a riverbed in Bopodi following his dismissal from work, according to police reports on Sunday. Authorities have filed a case against the manager of a private company, alleging that the manager's actions contributed to the youth's suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Pramod Salvi. A case has been filed against Zeeshan Haider, the manager of a private company, for allegedly abetting Salvi's suicide. Vishal's sister, Preeti Amit Kamble (42), a resident of Empire Society, Katepuram Chowk, Pimple Gurav, has lodged a complaint with the Khadki police station.

Preeti's brother, Vishal Pramod Salvi, was employed at a private company located in Commerzone IT Park in Yerawada. The company's manager, Zeeshan Haider, reportedly humiliated Vishal in front of colleagues and threatened him with dismissal. Vishal, deeply distressed by his termination, took his own life by jumping into a riverbed in Bopodi on June 21. Before his death, Vishal posted a note and a picture of Zeeshan Haider on social media. In her complaint, Preeti Amit Kamble stated that the note indicated Vishal's suicide was a result of his dismissal and the harassment he endured from the company manager. Inspector Chormale is leading the ongoing investigation.