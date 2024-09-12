Pune Youth Suffers Severe Burns After High-Voltage Line Falls in Ravet; MSEDCL Officials Booked for Negligence

A shocking incident has come to light from the Ravet area of Pune where a 29-year-old youth and his 51-year-old colleague have been critically injured after an electricity wire carrying 22kv heavy current fell on him on August 31 near the K. Ville Building on the road leading from Maske Wasti to Mukai Chowk in Ravet, Pune.

The Ravet police have booked the MSEDCL authorities from the Dehuroad Section and employees of the MSEDCL sub-station at Bhosari for negligence. Accordingly, a case has been registered under section 125 (A)(B) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

As per the FIR registered at the Ravent police station, the victim Rishab Deepak Pokle (age 21, resident of Bhugaon, Mulshi, Pune) and Ramhari Dharma Sathe (age 51, resident of Lohegaon, Pune) were on duty and travelling in a motorcycle bearing registration number MH 12 GM 5255 owned by Ramhari Dharma Sathe when suddenly an overhead wire carrying high voltage current fell on Rishab Deepak Pokle and Ramhari Dharma Sathe.

Pokle almost sustained 80 per cent burn injuries while Sathe is critically injured. The locals witnessed the accident and immediately rushed the victims to a nearby hospital in an ambulance.

Deepak Sitaram Pokle father of Rishab Deepak Pokle has filed a complaint in this regard at the Ravet police station and accordingly, a case has been registered against the MSEDCL authorities.

Deepak Pokle stated, “The live wire carrying high voltage 22kv current fell on my son while he was on duty at Mukaichowk. Rishab was 80 burnt in the accident as per the doctors and has been hospitalized in the ICU of Oxycare Hospital. When the wire on him his heart stopped working and he was later revived after shock treatment in the hospital. The MSEDCL authorities are responsible for this negligence and strict action should be taken against them. I demand that proper compensation be given to my son for a government job.”