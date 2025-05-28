Pune: Yuva Sena Leader Nilesh Ghare Arrested for Staging Fake Firing to Get Gun Licence

Pune, Maharashtra (May 28, 2025): A recent firing incident at the office of Shinde faction’s Yuva Sena district president Nilesh Ghare was found to be staged, police said after their investigation. Ghare allegedly plotted the fake attack to create a threat perception and obtain a firearm licence. The incident had reportedly taken place at Ganpati Matha in Pune’s Warje area. According to the initial account, two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Ghare’s public relations office, creating panic in the area.

Police launched an immediate investigation by setting up checkpoints and analysing CCTV footage and witness statements. However, further investigation revealed that the shooting was staged. Police said Ghare had applied for a gun licence a few months ago. After his application was rejected, he allegedly devised a plan to fake an attack on himself in an effort to secure the licence.

So far, police have arrested three men in connection with the incident. The accused have been identified as Sachin Gole, Shubham Khemnar and Ajay alias Bagli Sakpal. Another suspect, Sanket Matale, is currently absconding and police are searching for him. Following interrogation of the arrested men, police confirmed Ghare’s involvement in planning the staged attack. As a result, Nilesh Ghare has now been arrested.