Pune ZP reservation to be announce on July 13

Pune: The State Election Commission has prepared a program leaving the reservation of 25 Zilla Parishad groups and 284 Panchayat Samiti constituencies in the state. The Election Commission has ordered all the concerned District Collectors to release the reservation on July 13, so the way has been cleared for the reservation of 82 groups and 164 constituencies in Pune Zilla Parishad.

The reservation of Zilla Parishad will be announced in the concerned Collectorate and the reservation of Panchayat Samiti will be announced in the respective taluka. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sent an order to the District Collector stating that the reservation of Backward Classes (OBCs) is pending in the Supreme Court.

The total number of members of Pune Zilla Parishad is 82. Out of which 41 seats are reserved for women. There will be 34 seats for general women, 4 seats for women belonging to Scheduled Castes and 3 seats for Scheduled Tribes, the Collectorate said. There are 68 groups for general class, out of which 34 groups will be reserved for general women.

There are 164 groups of Panchayat Samiti, out of which 82 seats will be reserved for women. As 139 gangs are general out of the total number, 68 gangs will be reserved for ordinary women. 9 out of 15 groups for Scheduled Castes will be reserved for women. There are 10 groups reserved for Scheduled Tribes, out of which 5 will be for women.