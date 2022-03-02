Punekar to be Corona free soon; controlled situation after 2 years.

Pune: In two years, Punekars experienced three waves of Corona one after another. Many lost loved ones, loved ones, loved ones unexpectedly. Struggling to get a bed in the hospital, lack of oxygen, lack of ventilator, loss of life, injections, shortage of medicines created a thorny situation. It is a heartwarming picture for the people of Pune after two years. After the first wave, the number of active patients dropped to 1,000 for the first time in two years.

In March 2020, the first corona patient in Maharashtra was registered in Pune. Within the next three months, the number of patients began to increase rapidly. Pune has become a hotspot in the country. The first wave in September 2020, the second wave in March 2021, the third wave in January 2022, Pune residents experienced one shock after another. The positivity rate reached 29 per cent in the first and second waves, and 40 per cent in the third wave. Although the virus was most prevalent in the third wave, it subsided in a month and a half and the people of Pune breathed a sigh of relief.

The daily patient, active patient population has been declining for three days. The lowest number of patients in 2021 was reported on January 25. That number was 98. The highest number of active patients was 56,636 on 18th April, 2021, while the lowest number of active patients in the same year was 1383 on 7th February. Since then, in 2022, the lowest number of active patients in the last two years has been recorded at 1,066. On Monday, 28th February, the lowest number of patients was recorded daily at 44.