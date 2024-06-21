Pune's Koyta Gang Attacks Residents on Sinhagad Road with Stones (Watch Video)

Pune is gaining a bad reputation from past few months due to the Koyta Gang, with youths terrorizing their neighborhoods using sickles. In recent incident the Members of the Koyta Gang attacked a young man in Kirkatwadi on Sinhagad Road. Thirty to forty goons were involved in the terrifying incident, using stones to cause harm.

Women and elderly individuals were seriously injured. Despite an earlier complaint being ignored by the Haveli police, the gangsters returned and assaulted the citizens.

What is a Koyta Gang?

Usually a gang is known by its leader or the modus operandi. For instance, a Dawood gang was led by mafia don Dawood Ibrahim or a chaddi baniyan gang was a gang that would commit house break-ins wearing just inner wears. The recent phenomenon of Koyta Gang is based on the modus operandi used by the criminals involved in the act of vandalising properties and terrorising neighbourhoods using the koytas or the sickles.