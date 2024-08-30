Pune's Water Supply Hit by Power Disruptions at Key Treatment Plants; Check Affected Areas

Power supply disruptions have plagued the Pahari, Khadakwasla, Padmavati, Warje, Lashkar, and Chaturshringi water treatment plants, which are critical to the city's water supply. These outages have led to a collapse of the municipal water treatment system, compounding the issue as the water supply remains intermittently interrupted throughout the monsoon season.

Underground power lines in various parts of the city are exacerbating the impact of heavy rains, leading to significant waterlogging. This has caused damage to power cables supplying water stations, resulting in burnt cables and malfunctioning transformers. The frequent power outages have forced the shutdown of pumping stations, prompting the water supply department to halt services temporarily. The department is now facing criticism from a substantial portion of the city's residents, with several areas experiencing water supply cuts on Tuesday due to these power disruptions.

Residents have also been grappling with delays and low pressure in the water supply, compounding their difficulties. The civic administration is increasingly frustrated by the recurrent incidents. The Pahari Water Station, which comprises both old and new facilities with a combined capacity of 610 MLD, along with an additional 150 MLD from the Army Water Station, has been completely shut down. This closure is severely disrupting water supply to half of the city, including all central markets.