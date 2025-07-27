Purandar Airport Project: Farmers Owning Land in AeroCity, May Turn Crorepatis after Land Acquisition

In a major development related to the Purandar International Airport project, the Maharashtra government has announced a comprehensive compensation package for landowners. Farmers whose land is being acquired will receive not only monetary compensation but also developed plots equivalent to 10% of the acquired land area in a newly planned 'AeroCity'. This AeroCity is expected to drastically raise land prices in the region, potentially reaching several crores in value. As a result, farmers giving up their agricultural land may become millionaires, as the government plans to return upgraded plots suitable for industrial and commercial development.

Previously, compensation was only offered in the form of cash, but the new policy includes land rehabilitation within the same taluka, marking a shift towards long-term livelihood restoration. Officials clarified that the returned plots in AeroCity will be far more valuable than the original farmland due to planned industrial infrastructure. Farmers will have a say in choosing the location of their new plots. This transformative move is designed not just as a settlement but as a pathway to elevate the economic status of local farmers and integrate them into the region's future industrial growth.

Additionally, over 500 farmers who will lose their homes due to the project will be allotted 250 square meters of land to prevent homelessness. These landowners will also receive four times the current land value, along with 10% of the original land in AeroCity and the residential plot. For small landholders, consolidated land will be provided, and a cooperative-style company will be formed under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). This setup will enable opportunities for food processing and other businesses, promoting inclusive development as Purandar begins to resemble a “New Pune”.

The process of obtaining farmers’ formal consent for land acquisition is expected to start within the next 10 to 15 days. The government will provide a defined time window for submitting consent, which will be finalized soon. Joint surveys will follow, and compensation will be distributed according to pre-determined rates. Authorities warned farmers against believing rumors that late consent would result in higher compensation. All farmers—regardless of when they give consent—will receive equal compensation. Only those who consent will get developed land in AeroCity; others will be entitled to monetary compensation alone.

Once the consent process begins, the entire land acquisition and resettlement procedure is expected to be completed within three months. The state government aims to execute the Purandar Airport project swiftly and efficiently while ensuring that affected farmers are not only compensated fairly but are made stakeholders in the region’s growth. With its proximity to Pune, the development of the airport and AeroCity is being seen as a catalyst that will transform Purandar into a thriving economic hub, bringing prosperity to thousands of families in the region.