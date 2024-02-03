Savitribai Phule University Play Halted by ABVP Activist Citing Wrong portrayal of Sita

Lalit Kala Kendra at Savitribai Phule Pune University hosted a play called "Jab We Met" on campus yesterday. The performance was interrupted by an ABVP activist who objected to the portrayal of Sita. Meanwhile, six people have been detained by the Chaturshringi police station in connection with this incident.

The police have registered a case at Chatushringi Police Station against Dr. Praveen Dattatray Bhole, Bhavesh Patil, Jai Pedhanekar, Prathmesh Sawat, Rishikesh Dalvi, Yash Chikhale, and other students from the Fine Arts Center.

On February 2, three plays were presented at the university's Fine Arts Centre, with the drama based on Ramayan and Ramleela being the third one. All students were invited to watch the performance in the university's open theatre. The use of offensive language and verbal abuse between the characters portraying Lord Sri Ram and Sita led to the disruption of the play by ABVP activists.

