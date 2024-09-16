Sexual Harassment Allegations Surface at Pune Children's Home: District Official Files Complaint

A shocking incident has come to light from the children's observation home run by the state government in Mundhwa, Pune where it has been alleged that the girls admitted in the correction facility have been sexually harassed. A member of the District Women and Child Development Committee has brought this issue to light and a complaint has been filed against the correction facility authorities at the Mundhwa police station in this regard.

According to the police, Monika Randhve is working as a District Women and Child Development Officer at Additional Charge. Randhve in her complaint filed in September 11 stated that a girl was sexually assaulted by the female employees of Muskan Sanstha at the Government Girls Children's Home in Mundhwa. The accused allegedly forced the victim to engage in physical relationships with other girls in the facility stating that she was a lesbian.

The District Women and Child Development Commission has formed an investigation committee that includes Monica Randhave, Kiran Vaijyanath Wahole, Kanchan Patil and Nutan Devkar. A case has been registered at the Mundhwa police station the police are investigating a 16-year-old girl in this case, and further probe is underway.