sexually assaulted a woman in Pimpri, threatening her to make the photo viral

Pimpri: A young man sexually assaulted a woman. He then threatened to make the photo viral. The incident took place at Wakad and Pimpri between October 7, 2021 and January 7, 2022.

Police have registered a case against Pankaj Kumar Mishra (34, resident of Wakad). The victim lodged a complaint at Wakad police station on Wednesday (Dec. 2).

According to police, the accused introduced himself to the plaintiff woman. He then forcibly had sex with the woman. The woman then refused to have sexual intercourse. The accused then sexually assaulted the woman by threatening to make the photo viral. According to the complaint, the accused had assaulted the woman when she came to know about he already married.