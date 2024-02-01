Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Main Accused Ganesh Marne Arrested At Last

Pune: Ganesh Marne, the main accused in the Sharad Mohol murder case, has been arrested. Ganesh Marne and three other accused have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Pune police. Ganesh Marne is the main accused in the Sharad Mohol murder case and was absconding for the past several days. The main accused Ganesh Marne was arrested from Nashik Road.

MCOCA against 16, including Ganesh Marne, Vitthal Shelar

Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar has ordered action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 16 people, including Ganesh Marne and Vitthal Shelar, the main conspirators in the murder of gangster Sharad Mohol. Sharad Mohol was shot dead by Munna Polekar and his accomplices in Sutardara area of Kothrud on January 5.

Sahil alias Munna Santosh Polekar, Namdev Mahipati Kangude, Amit alias Amar Maruti Kangude, Chandrakant Shahu Shelke, Vinayak Santosh Gavankar, Vitthal Kisan Gandle, Adv. Ravindra Pawar, Adv. Sanjay Udaan, Vitthal Shelar, Ramdas alias Waghya Marne, Dhananjay Maruti Vatkar, Satish Sanjay Shedge, Nitin Ananta Khaire, Aditya Vijay Gole and Santosh Damodar Kurpe have been arrested. Investigations have revealed that Ganesh Marne and Vitthal Shelar are the main conspirators.