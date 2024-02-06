Sharad Mohol Murder Case Update: Pune Police Unearth Over 19,000 Call Recordings, Arrest One More Suspect

The Pune City Police's Crime Branch has uncovered more than 19,827 audio recordings pertaining to the murder case of mobster Sharad Mohol, providing insight into the complex intricacies of the planned crime. Two teams of the Pune police crime branch investigated the audio clips 6 clips were found to be actually related to the planning of the murder, and over 8500 audio clips are yet to be examined, claimed the police.

As per the police, the audio evidence that has been retrieved sheds light on the planning and execution of the murder by the arrested accused. These audio recordings are essentially talks between the several offenders who have been captured, and it is evident from them how Mohol's murder was planned out and carried out as intended.

Accordingly, the crime branch arrested Abhijeet Arun Mankar (age 31, resident of Dattawadi) for his alleged involvement in the murder. The police claimed that Mankar was communicating with the assailant, Munna Polekar, while the killing was being executed. It is claimed that the tapes' contents support additional information discovered throughout the inquiry, building a strong and convincing case against the defendant.

To protect the integrity of the current investigation, police authorities have not released any particular information from the audio tapes. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amol Zende said, “A case under section 302 of the IPC was registered at the Kothrud police station against the accused involved in the Sharad Mohol murder case. 13 accused have been arrested till now.

The police cloned the mobile phones of the accused, including Ganesh Marne and others, and recovered over 19000 audio clips, and almost 10000 clips have been analysed by the crime branch. The conversation between Namdev Kangude and Munna Polekar has been recovered and based on that the police have arrested Abhijeet Arun Mankar today. The further analysis of the remaining cal recordings is underway.”

Sharad Mohol's Wife Receives Death Threats

Swati Mohol has once again received death threats in the name of Munna Polekar, the accused in the infamous Pune mobster Sharad Mohol's murder case. A Facebook account with the name Munna Polekar has vowed to kill Swati Mohol. Messages and abusive posts have been used to make threats. The investigation is underway.