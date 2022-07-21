SPPU | Pune University entrance exam starts today

Pune: The admission process for various branches of Savitribai Phule Pune University has started. The exam is being held online from Thursday (21st). A total of 21 thousand 670 applications have been received for this admission process.

This Online Examination for Degree and Post Graduate Admission at 22 Centers in India including State. It will be held at various centers between 21st and 24th July. This exam is of 100 marks and will have objective multiple choice. The department has informed the students through email that there will be no entrance examination for the courses which have received less than the admission capacity.

The admission process for the academic year 2022-23 is going on in the Savitribai Phule Pune University, under which the admission process of a total of 174 courses such as degrees, master's degrees, diplomas, post-graduate diplomas, certificate courses is going on. It will be held between 21st and 24th July. A total of 7 thousand 850 seats are available for these 174 courses. The university admission department has said that the students have to go to the centers to take the examination and all the information regarding this has been given to the students.