Sugarcane truck overturned on motorcycle, one motorcyclist die while other is seriously injured

Nira: A truck carrying sugarcane overturned on a motorcycle near Jeur Phatka in Pimpri at Purandar taluka. One motorcyclist died on the spot and one is seriously injured.

According to eyewitnesses and police, a truck carrying sugarcane from Jeur to Someshwar Sahakari Sugar Factory came close to the Jeur railway line this morning at about half an acre when the right rear wheel of the truck broke and came out. The truck hit a passing two-wheeler, causing the two-wheeler to fall on the road, and truck toppled over. And both of them on the bike came under the cane. Shivaji Shinde (age 54) died on the spot. Raosaheb Shinde (55) was injured. After the incident, local youths and police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the two who were trapped under the vehicle. The injured Raosaheb Shinde has been shifted to a private hospital for treatment.