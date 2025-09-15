Talegaon Shocker: One Injured After Illegal Gun Discharges in Mindewadi Village, Case Resgistered

Pune: A shocking case of Crime has came to light in Mindewadi village under the limits of Talegaon were one person has been injured in an firing incident. As per the information received by police, the accused was talking on his mobile phone while going home and looking at the illegal pistol he had. While he was rotating the pistol with his finger on the trigger, the trigger was suddenly pulled and firing took place.

As per loksatta report, in this incident, one person was shot in the hand. He has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Senior Police Inspector Ranjit Jadhav is investigating. Police Constable Shankar Patil has filed a complaint at Talegaon MIDC police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against both of them.

In another firing incident, 30-year-old man was reportedly shot dead in New Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. Victim, identified as Rohit Yadav, was found lying dead on the ground, said police. During preliminary inquiry, it has been revealed that 2-3 people had fired on the victim and then fled the scene.

According to information this incident took place on Friday evening. Police said that the firing incident took place near Nanak Dairy in Kamal Vihar, Karawal Nagar under Karawal Nagar police station area. Deceased Rohit Yadav was originally a resident of Bhopura Ghaziabad and had come to Karawal Nagar for some work. Suddenly 2 to 3 attackers opened fire on him and fled from the spot.