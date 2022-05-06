Terrorize gang tries to kill man in Shivne village

Shivne (Pune): Praveen Dhanraj Sutar (27 years old) was severely beaten by a group of six persons with the help of iron wooden bamboo and stone at around 10.30 pm on Thursday in front of a petrol pump. The youth was critically injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Yashora Hospital in Shivne.

Accused Sachin Dalvi, Suraj Marwada, Waghmare, and three others tried to beat Pravin Sutar to death while he was on his way to pick up a vehicle parked at Pandharinathnagar. He then walked into a nearby society with a machete, bamboo, and stones in his hand, insulted the locals, and threatened to kill them if they came out.

The glass of several vehicles parked on the road shattered. Also, a large number of bikes were damaged. A case has been registered against them at Uttam Nagar police station.

