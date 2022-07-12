Tourist youth drowned in the famous Bhushi dam in Lonavla

Lonavla: A tourist youth who had come to Lonavla in rainy season for tourism drowned in Bhushi dam on Monday afternoon. The youth's name is Sahil Saroj (age 19, resident of Mumbai). According to the information received, more than 250 colleagues of Sahil and his group had come to Lonavla and Khandala in five buses for sightseeing and tourism. In the afternoon, all the co-workers had gone to get wet at the waterfall behind the Bhushi dam.

Sahil lost control of the water as he came through a large stream of water. As a result, it flowed down a short distance from the waterfall at the rear of the Bhushi Dam at a height of about 25 to 30 feet and sank into the backwaters of the Bhushi Dam.

After getting information about this incident, Lonavla city police rushed to the spot, investigated the incident and started searching for Sahil with the help of locals. Besides, a team of Shivdurg Mitra from Lonavla has been called for search operation. The search is still on.